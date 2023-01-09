Edge Spotted Hanging With Former WWE Tag Team

Multi-time world champion Edge has formed many close relationships throughout his pro wrestling career, and he now seems to have formed a connection with a former WWE tag team who used to assist Jinder Mahal during his reign as WWE Champion in 2017. The WWE Hall of Famer was recently photographed hanging out with fellow Canadian wrestlers Gurvinder "Gurv" Sihra and Harvinder "Harv" Sihra of The Bollywood Boyz, who were better known during their WWE careers as Sunil and Samil Singh.

The real-life brothers posted the picture with Edge on social media, accompanied by the caption, "Just 3 Canadians talking hockey." It appears that the trio linked up to chew over the latest National Hockey League (NHL) action involving the Vancouver Canucks and the Toronto Maple Leafs. Gurv and Harv added another post a couple of hours later, writing, "Personally, we cherish & appreciate Adam's friendship/mentorship. We gained all the motivation today to keep the dream alive."

The "Rated R Superstar" and The Bollywood Boyz have never crossed paths inside a WWE ring — by the time Edge came out of retirement and returned to the squared circle during the men's Royal Rumble match in 2020, the brothers had already been moved away from Mahal and the main event scene, getting involved with the "205 Live" show and the WWE 24/7 Championship. The duo were released from their WWE contracts in June 2021 and have been wrestling on the independent scene ever since, though they made their AEW debut on an episode of "AEW Dark: Elevation" when the American promotion traveled to Toronto back in October. The Bollywood Boyz returned to "Elevation" last Wednesday night before "AEW Dynamite" in a match that will air this week, taking on The Kingdom's Mike Bennett and Matt Taven.