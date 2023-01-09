MBS May Have Paid Hulk Hogan Huge Sum For Personal Meeting

Each year, WWE travels to Saudi Arabia to put on live shows for the country and interact with fans living there. The deal, originally made in 2018, was already expanded due to the overall success of the partnership. The agreement entails that WWE will bring two "large-scale events" a year to Saudi Arabia through 2027, which they have been able to fulfill outside of when the COVID-19 pandemic was causing travel restrictions.

According to WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, seeing the modern-day WWE stars competing isn't the only thing the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is dishing out big bucks to experience. "Yeah, that is a lot of the reason [I go to those events] — they do love wrestlers from the Attitude Era," Angle explained on "The Kurt Angle Show. "That is what made the biggest impact on them and, you know, believe me, the Prince wanted like Undertaker and Hulk Hogan, they wanted all these top guys to come visit him. Not even wrestle, just visit him, and he was willing to pay [insane money]."

Seeing an Olympic gold medalist like Angle in all his glory is one experience the Saudi Prince was willing to pay good money for, but perhaps nobody earned more from a meet and greet than legendary superstar Hulk Hogan. "I don't know if this is true but I heard they paid Hogan $1 million to meet with the Prince," Angle revealed. The next WWE event in Saudi Arabia has yet to be announced, but if it follows the formula of previous years, fans can expect WWE's return sometime before WrestleMania 39. As for Angle, he remains retired from active competition, but recently had a special edition of "SmackDown" dedicated to celebrating his birthday in his hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.