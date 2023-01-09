Insight Into WWE Possibly Selling To The Saudis Or Going Private

Vince McMahon made a stunning return to WWE's Board of Directors last week after retiring in July 2022 amid multiple sexual misconduct allegations. McMahon released a statement to clarify that he wanted to assist WWE with upcoming US television rights negotiations. It was also revealed that the 77-year-old was pursuing a potential sale of the company, which led to suggestions that Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund could be an interested buyer. There has also been speculation about WWE becoming a private company once again. The latest edition of the "83 Weeks" podcast has offered some further insight.

"I have heard that [WWE going private] was actually something that was discussed long before any of the other shenanigans," Conrad Thompson said. "This is something that has actually been beat up for a while ... That would take an incredible amount of cash. I don't know. Five, six, seven billion. Maybe in the scheme of things that's not that much money for a property like this, but still, a substantial investment."

Former WCW Senior Vice President Eric Bischoff added that he wasn't sure who had that kind of money "to play that game." Bischoff suggested that McMahon may throw some of the funds required in himself, with Saudi and Endeavor possibly coming in with the remaining cash. The former "WWE Raw" General Manager expressed that he could see McMahon taking his company back with a team of investors and making WWE private.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "83 Weeks" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.