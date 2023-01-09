Stephen Amell Gives Update On Heels Season 2 Release

It's been over a year since "Heels" last aired on Starz, even though season two has been filmed and ready to go since this past Summer. Normally this would be cause for concern regarding the series' future. That isn't the case according to series star, long-time wrestling fan, and occasional wrestler Stephen Amell however, who insisted, in an interview with TV Line, that season two of "Heels" would be seen in either the first or second quarter of 2023.

"Heels is coming out eventually," Amell said.

As for what is causing the delay, Amell attributed it to a parting of ways between Starz and Lions Gate Entertainment, which has owned the network since 2016.

"They are now in the process of, as best I understand it 'untangling' that partnership," Amell said. "As they are untangling everything, they are figuring out which assets belong to whom. So as a result, we wrapped filming [Season 2] on the first of July and we don't have a premiere date, let alone a trailer, let alone an indication of Season 3."

While Amell noted that a season 3 of "Heels" had yet to be guaranteed, he is optimistic about its prospects due to what he believes is the strong quality of season 2.

"I know there are meetings that are starting to happen about writing for Season 3," Amell said. "But in the normal order of things, we would have more information than we do right now.

"I would be worried if I didn't think the season was spectacular, and I think the season is spectacular. It's way better. More story, more scope... And it also felt more like a cohesive season because we actually shot it in order and were subject to COVID 'hiccups' but not COVID catastrophes."