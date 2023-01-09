Jacob Fatu Injury Update

Jacob Fatu had a big weekend for Major League Wrestling in Philadelphia, but "The Samoan Werewolf" may be walking away from it at less than 100%.

Fatu took on Dragon Gate's Ben-K in the final match of Saturday night's MLW tapings, but according to Fightful Select, Fatu suffered a knee injury during the bout. There is no word on the severity of the injury nor whether or not this will affect plans for his long-awaited rematch with current World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone, which MLW has been building toward. As a heel, Fatu was the longest-reigning MLW World Heavyweight Champion as part of the faction CONTRA Unit. However, it was to Hammerstone that he dropped the belt at Fightland in October of 2021.

Fatu's family — the immediate family of fellow MLWer Lance Anoa'i — was in attendance for the tapings, spending most of their time backstage. However, the family surprised fans by coming out to the ring for a post-match segment involving the new Samoan SWAT Team, a faction that includes Fatu, Anoa'i, and Juicy Finau. Fatu, along with Anoa'i, is a part of the famous Samoan dynasty in wrestling that includes The Rock, The Wild Samoans, Yokozuna, Umaga, and, of course, Roman Reigns & The Bloodline in WWE.

Major League Wrestling had 16 matches on tap for the Philadelphia weekend, which included Hammerstone defending his title against Yamato in singles action. In addition, Real 1 (known previously as WWE's Enzo Amore) battled Microman, Davey Richards went up against John Morrison, and Billie Starkz debuted in the promotion.