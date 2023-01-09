Backstage WWE News On Matt Cardona And Chelsea Green

Since Triple H took over as Chief Content Officer for WWE, he's brought in several old and new faces into the company, it's been rumored that one of those names is former Impact Wrestling talent, Chelsea Green. With Triple H looking to revamp the women's division by adding names like Emma, Mia Yim, and Tegan Nox, Green would be the next name on that list, according to Fightful Select.

According to the report, Green is signed to WWE and "has been for quite some time" but is still waiting to see the company's plan for her. Fightful stated that they've asked her to confirm that she's been hired but that she won't for "obvious reasons." Adding to the speculation of her signing, Green shut down her Onlyfans and Major Pod had to "limit the production of new" Green merchandise.

As far as Green's husband, Matt Cardona, is concerned, the current NWA and Impact Wrestling star is not under contract with WWE at this time. However, according to a WWE source, since his wife is heading back to WWE, the report suggests a return to WWE is not out of the question for Cardona.

The last time Cardona worked a match in WWE was in March 2020, losing to Bobby Lashley in less than two minutes on "WWE Raw" and then being released shortly after. The former GCW World Champion has been making a name for himself on the independent wrestling scene since he left the company, working for AEW, NWA, GCW, Progress, Impact, and several others.