Konnan Has Less Than Optimistic Prediction About Mercedes Moné In AEW

The potential for Mercedes Moné to show up on AEW television has many fans anticipating another marquee signing by the company, but not everyone is feeling the excitement.

Former WCW wrestler-turned-podcaster Konnan is cautioning fans to pump the breaks on their excitement because he expects that AEW would fumble Moné's storyline.

"Here's my problem with AEW...I'm just afraid, and all you've got to do is look at their past history, that [Moné is] going to be there, be a big deal for a few couple weeks and then they won't know what to do with her just like they didn't know what to do with 80 percent of the stars that they brought in," Konnan said on the most recent episode of his "Keepin' It 100" podcast.

Konnan and his podcasting partners were discussing rumors that Moné could soon make her way to AEW. The former WWE star, formerly known as Sasha Banks, made her New Japan Pro-Wrestling debut last week at Wrestle Kingdom 17, challenging IWGP Women's Champion KAIRI to a future title match.

Afterward, Moné told reporters that her Wrestle Kingdom appearance was merely the first stop on her "world domination tour," indicating she may show up in other companies. AEW was promoting a mystery partner for Saraya in a match on this Wednesday's "Dynamite," but last week, Saraya revealed Toni Storm will be her partner.

Konnan is unsure how AEW would handle Moné, but said the promotion's women's division could use a shakeup. He complained that "the whole women's division is Britt, Britt, and Britt," referring to Brit Baker's frequent appearances on TV, adding that AEW should "give other girls a chance."

