Dan Lambert On Why He Got Sick Of AEW Fans

For over a year, Dan Lambert was a regular on AEW television, working as a despised heel manger for Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page, and MMA stars who stepped into the squared circle like Paige VanZant. However, since Sky's TNT Championship reign ended, Lambert hasn't been seen, and he admitted he doesn't know if he will be back when speaking to SportsKeeda. The main reason for that is because he got "a little sick of the people in AEW," mainly the fans. This isn't very surprising, as Lambert was guaranteed to be booed mercilessly every time he appeared.

"All they do is whine, all they do is b***h, all they do is moan. If I wanted to do that every Wednesday I would just sit home with my wife," he said. "So, I took a little break, and I am back home and readjusting and figuring out what's next in the future. I really don't like the fans." Despite the fact Lambert has a clear disdain for the AEW fanbase, he did admit that he likes the product that the company puts on. Lambert is well-known for being a legitimate longtime fan of the business, and he believes that AEW has "got a little bit of everything" to suit the needs of all audiences.

"If you like hardcore stuff, if you like some of the lucha libre, if you like some real technical stuff like FTR," Lambert insisted AEW has it. "It's one of those things where the sum of all the parts is less than those parts, something about the whole thing and you mix it in with the fans in the audience it kind of makes me sick."

