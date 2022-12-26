Tony Khan Sheds Light On Paige VanZant's AEW Future

Paige Van Zant was a semi-regular fixture on AEW television earlier this year. She appeared in numerous "AEW Dynamite" segments with Dan Lambert and American Top Team, one of which saw her get into a verbal showdown with Chris Jericho. On top of that, she made her in-ring debut for the company at AEW Double or Nothing in May.

However, it's believed that VanZant wants PPV dollars to appear on AEW television these days, which may explain her absence in recent times. That said, Tony Khan is open to having the mixed martial artist return to the company down the line.

"Paige VanZant [is] very talented and commands a big dollar figure, but I'm also very interested in that. Paige VanZant, I would like at some point to come back. I really like Paige VanZant — she's awesome. And I love Dan Lambert," Khan told the "Grapsody" podcast.

Khan continued by explaining that he didn't hire VanZant with a "one-off match" in mind, and he's open to bringing her back into AEW "down the road." That said, stressed that the circumstances, such as match types and opponents, would have to be right for the former UFC star.

Of course, VanZant has plenty of projects to keep her busy outside of AEW. In addition to MMA and pro wrestling, she participates in bare-knuckle boxing and modeling. She was even a contestant on "Dancing the Stars." That said, she has been working on developing her skills for the squared circle, having previously trained with one notable former WWE star.