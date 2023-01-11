Saraya Hopes Familial UK Talent Gets Shot In AEW

Saraya has spent her entire life entwined in the world of professional wrestling, which has allowed her a window into all different management styles. Her father, Ricky Knight, has provided her with an example while running World Association of Wrestling in the UK, but she's more recently watched as Vince McMahon of WWE and her current boss, Tony Khan, ran their companies. Being exposed to this variety of directions allows her a unique perspective on things, so her recent praise for Khan during an interview with Metro has all the more weight to it.

"He's such an easy laid back boss," she said. 'If you have an idea, he's like, 'If we don't do it this week, we'll do it in the next couple of weeks, we'll do that idea,' and he will do it. I love that about him." One idea Saraya recently brought to Khan's attention was bringing back her brother, Zak Zodiac, who recently made some ringside appearances for Saraya's return to in-ring action with AEW. There also may be a role for Zodiac backstage someday, as he revealed in a recent interview that he was able to have a hand in producing Saraya's return match at Full Gear in November.

"[Tony is] always there, even though he's running an NFL team and Fulham Football Club," Saraya continued. "Even if you text him, even if he takes a couple of hours he will always get back to you. I'm just really grateful to be in the place that I am now.'" Saraya remains in a heated rivalry in AEW with Britt Baker and Women's World Champion, Jamie Hayter. As for her brother, Zodiac took to social media at the start of the new year and announced an upcoming project that documents his life in professional wrestling, titled, "Fighting for my Family."