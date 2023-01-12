Konnan On Why He Feels Tony Khan Is 'Still In Diapers' Booking AEW

Veteran pro wrestling star Konnan has discussed the various issues that pro wrestling bookers face, highlighting how AEW President Tony Khan is at the start of his career as a booker.

Konnan, in a new episode of "K100," the podcast he hosts with Glenn "Disco Inferno" Gilbertti, talked about AEW's booking. The topic turned to how it's impossible to understand a booker's position until you've been there, which Tony Khan has now been for about three and a half years and a little over three years producing weekly television shows. In Konnan's eyes, that's not a lot of time, to the point that he made a particularly colorful comparison.

"He's still in diapers, bro," Konnan said. "And the thing is that I don't want to sound vainglorious — what a tremendous word — but the thing is it's like anything else: If you've never been a booker, you can read about it, you can talk about it, you could talk to people that were bookers. But unless you're there, you don't understand the bulls**t that a booker goes through. It's a very thankless situation. When you do what the talent wants? You're the best. You don't? You're a d*ck, you have something against them."

He further went on to state that it is difficult to keep everybody happy as a booker, explaining how wrestlers may not want to face certain wrestlers or the challenge of retaining a wrestler when there's interest in their services from another company.