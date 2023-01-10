AEW Reportedly Films Angle Involving Don Callis At PWG

AEW had a heavy influence on PWG's annual Battle Of Los Angeles tournament this past weekend, and that included filming some of their own content according to Dave Meltzer on the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio."

Kenny Omega's manager Don Callis was in attendance on night two and ended up being around in the crowd area during the final of the tournament which saw "Speedball" Mike Bailey defeat AEW's, Konosuke Takeshita. AEW's cameras were on hand to capture all of that, with what appeared to be TMZ-style reporters around him asking Callis questions. "The Invisible Hand" then ended up filming an interview with Takeshita, who seemed to be confused by Callis' appearance.

Takeshita is apparently set for a major push in AEW at some point in the future, and Callis has been appearing at ringside during his matches since November of last year, with the situation at PWG seemingly being the next part of this ongoing storyline. It remains to be seen when this footage will air, whether that will be on one of AEW's television shows, their streaming shows on YouTube, or just via social media.

Takeshita will be in action on "AEW Dynamite" this week as he competes against Bryan Danielson in what is a must-win encounter for the "American Dragon," should he want to earn his shot at the AEW World Championship.

Elsewhere at PWG's BOLA events, the entire Jericho Appreciation Society ended up surprising fans with an appearance as they then competed in a 10-man tag team match, while AEW's Bandido suffered a neck injury during his in-ring outings.