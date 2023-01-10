Former WWE Official Picks Cody Rhodes To Win Royal Rumble

Royal Rumble season is upon us and, in past years, major stars such as John Cena and Edge have returned from injury for the Rumble and won the whole thing. Many believe that "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes could be primed and ready to do the same. Rhodes has been out of action since June, recovering from a torn pectoral muscle. But with Rhodes' progress in his comeback coming along at a pace that very well may line up with entry into the Rumble and an increase in WWE video packages about his process of returning to the ring, a surprise return is not out of the question.

Former WWE referee Mike Chioda is seemingly under the belief that Rhodes will not only show up at this year's Royal Rumble but he'll be the last man standing pointing at the WrestleMania sign when it's all said and done. "I think it's going to be Cody Rhodes," Chioda said on his "Monday Mailbag w/ Mike Chioda" podcast. "He'll win the Rumble, get up on that second rope, look over at that WrestleMania sign, point to it, the referees will be screaming, giving him the cues."

The winner of the Royal Rumble has automatically gotten a title match of their choosing at WrestleMania, and this year the World Title pickings are slim; it's Roman Reigns or Roman Reigns. "The Tribal Chief" will likely walk into WrestleMania 39 as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, having been champion for over 860 days.

All reigns must eventually come to an end though, and Chioda thinks it'll be Rhodes bringing Reigns' to a close this time around. "I believe it would be Cody Rhodes," Chioda said. "I'm picking Cody to get this push. I mean, what's Cody going to wait until next year to get this push?"