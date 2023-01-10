Tessa Blanchard And Daga Announce Divorce

Former Impact World Champion Tessa Blanchard and Mexican wrestler Daga (real name Miguel Ángel Olivo) have released a joint statement to announce that they are getting a divorce. The pair, who tied the knot in August 2020, broke the news last night and asked everyone to respect their privacy as they navigate the next chapter of their lives. Blanchard and Daga posted an image of a pre-written statement on Instagram detailing their separation.

"After considerable thought, reflection, and mixed emotions, we have decided to separate," the statement reads. "We are two strong-willed, hard-working, and resilient people who hold nothing but love for each other. As painful as divorce is, we are thankful that no infidelity or other interests were involved in our decision, and we are parting as friends. We both want to see each other succeed and reach the pinnacle of success in our business and life."

The news comes after a turbulent few years for the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Tully Blanchard. In January 2020, Tessa denied allegations of bullying and racism by a handful of female co-workers. After finishing up her independent dates following her release from Impact Wrestling in June 2020, she would resurface as part of the new WOW Wrestling roster in October 2021, but a falling out behind the scenes saw Blanchard exit the promotion before its relaunch.

The third-generation wrestler recently revealed that she was currently studying at the University of Texas at San Antonio. Blanchard also disclosed that, at the moment, she tries to do "one to two of these wrestling get-togethers or matches once a month." Meanwhile, Daga regularly performs on the independent circuit, with his most recent match occurring on December 9, 2022, at the AAA/Promociones EMW show in Tijuana, Mexico.