Original Four Horsemen Member Didn't Watch Ric Flair's Last Match

"Ric Flair's Last Match" occurred last July, as Flair teamed with son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to take on Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. Flair and Andrade claimed victory in one of the most viewed independent events in professional wrestling history, but at least one former stablemate of Flair's in the Four Horsemen did not tune in to watch.

Appearing on the "Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Tully Blanchard why he didn't catch or attend the special event. "I didn't see it and wasn't there," Blanchard said. "The show was on Sunday and I have to be at my day job, the one that pays all my bills."

Plenty have shared their opinions regarding Flair stepping into the ring at the age of 73. Blanchard offered up his as well, in addition to discussing a recent indie match that he himself was asked to be involved with. "I would probably not comment on that because I probably don't have a lot of positive to say," Blanchard said. "I was asked to do a last match with Ricky Steamboat. I'm not going to embarrass myself and go out there and not be able to do what I used to do." Flair has since stated he was not exactly thrilled with his in-ring performance that night — as he has blamed dehydration as the primary cause of his less-than-desirable showing.

