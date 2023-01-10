Former AAA And CMLL Luchador Black Warrior Passes Away

The lucha libre world has awoken today to horrible news. Jesus Toral Lopez, best known as Black Warrior, has passed away at the age of 54. No cause of death is known at this time. Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, both of which Lopez wrestled for during his career, separately confirmed the news earlier this morning. Wrestling Inc. offers condolences to Lopez' family and friends during this difficult time.

"CMLL joins the grief that overwhelms the wrestling family due to the death of Jesús Toral López "Black Warrior", a wrestler who had an outstanding career as part of this organization," CMLL tweeted. "Rest in peace." "The #LuchaLibreAAA family deeply regrets the passing of Black Warrior," AAA tweeted. "We wish prompt resignation for [his] family and friends. #QEPD."

Born on January 7, 1969, Lopez' uncles included luchadores Hector Lopez and CMLL star Blue Panther; he would also later become related to lucha legend Mano Negra, after marrying his daughter. As such, lucha libre has always been in Lopez' blood, and he would make his debut only five days after his 15th birthday, on January 22, 1984. While he worked for AAA, CMLL, and the Universal Wrestling Association (UWA), Lopez struggled to find success, going through several name and gimmick changes from his debut until 1996, when he adopted the Black Warrior gimmick upon joining CMLL full-time. As Warrior, Lopez would become a CMLL mainstay, becoming one of the most popular rudos in the promotion.