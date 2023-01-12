Konnan Has Advice For Eddie Kingston From A Booker's Perspective

Eddie Kingston has only been used sparingly on AEW television with the majority of his appearances taking place on "AEW Dark: Elevation" while he has also been seen on "AEW Rampage," he hasn't competed on either that or "AEW Dynamite" since November. This has led to some question marks from fans because he is one of the most popular members of the roster.

On the latest episode of "K100," Konnan gave Kingston some advice based on what he would tell him from the perspective of a booker, which is something he has vast experience in. The advice was simple which was "to get in shape because it looks better for your image."

"I know maybe you're trying to do this beer gut tough-guy, but bro, there's nothing like looking athletic," Konnan said.

Konnan also questioned why AEW hasn't been using him as much recently because "he was super mega over ... so knowing him, he's very opinionated he probably told somebody to go, 'f**k themselves,' or something like that and they were like, 'we are not going to release you, but you can do indies for a while.' But I really don't know, I am just guessing."

Despite Konnan's speculation about how AEW is viewing him, Kingston is scheduled to compete on "AEW Rampage" later this week as he teams with Ortiz to compete against the Kings of the Black Throne. In recent weeks he has been getting called out by the House Of Black faction, with Malakai Black's group getting into the minds of him and Ortiz.

