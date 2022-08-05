Brody King thinks very highly of The House of Black.

“I feel like especially right now in wrestling, there’s nothing like us,” King told noted tattoo artist Paul Booth while Booth added some new ink to King’s leg. King doesn’t think there’s been anything like the trio of himself, Malakai Black & Buddy Matthews wrestling in a long time. “The closest thing you can relate it to is The Undertaker.”

King says where the WWE Hall of Famer “was one guy doing it for the last thirty years,” the former tag champion feels that the trio are “amping that up and taking it to a different level.”

“This is true to us, and we’re authentic to what we’re talking about and what we’re presenting,” King continued. “Some people in wrestling, they have a gimmick. They’re a scary guy on TV, and then they’re nice, Christian dad when they go home.” King, of course, refers to Undertaker, who cuts a threatening presence in the ring. However, he has recently revealed himself to be a religious conservative.

Booth was in staunch agreement with King, feeling that King, Black & Matthews’s authenticity is the group’s prime selling point. King has been at Malakai Black’s side since King’s AEW debut on January 12th of this year. He recently won a battle royal on “AEW Dynamite,” earning the first shot at interim AEW Champion Jon Moxley in a losing effort. Still, with the introduction of the AEW Trios Championships, the group could be in a position to dominate the newly-minted division. The AEW Trios Champions will be crowned at AEW All Out on September 4th in Hoffman Estates, IL.

