Lack Of WWE Booking Led Star To Train MJF And Other Top AEW Stars

Brian Myers opened up a school known as Create A Pro Wrestling school in 2014 alongside pro wrestling producer Pat Buck. Since opening up the school, the most notable name the duo had a hand in training is the current AEW World Champion, MJF, who mentioned his training on AEW TV a couple of months prior. Not many current pro wrestling stars have their own wrestling company; former "Raw" Tag Team Champion Myers addressed what led him to open up his wrestling school.

"Towards the latter end of my first WWE run, they weren't really booking me, so it was just driving me nuts," Myers said appearing on "Busted Open Radio." "I've always loved the training aspect of wrestling ... I wanted to do it and I always truly believe in time off is a wrestler's worst enemy ... Pat Buck had just opened a school there and we're long-time friends and I was telling him I was getting sick of the drive and he was like, 'Hey, I'd open another one.'"

One key AEW star which Myers and Buck trained at CAPW is Max Caster — one-half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions alongside Anthony Bowens. Myers discussed his thoughts on Caster as a person and his work ethic. "He's a great human being, he's a great person," Myers said. "He was just a hard worker from day one and just wanted it." Before speaking positively about Caster for the person and worker he is, Myers also praised MJF and revealed who his favorite student ever is. "MJF is another case where was just, you know, I don't want to say day one, but pretty d*** close to day one you know that kid's special. So it's, and Kris Statlander is my favorite student ever."