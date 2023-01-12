Eric Bischoff Gives Blunt Thoughts On His TNA Run

Former WCW boss Eric Bischoff isn't sugarcoating his thoughts on his TNA run. Bischoff inked a deal with the company, now known as IMPACT Wrestling, in October 2009, taking on the role of Executive Producer. He remained with TNA until 2014, and he's made it clear over the years that he found the experience frustrating.

During a Q&A episode of his "83 Weeks" podcast, Bischoff was asked if he'd do it over again knowing how things ended, and his answer was blunt. "Of course not," Bischoff said. "That's like saying, 'I know you were crossing the street, you were looking right, you forgot to look left and you got hit by that bus, but if you had to do that all over again would you do the same thing?' No, hell no! Why would I do that?" Bischoff shared that he believes he still gets undeservedly blamed for IMPACT Wrestling's decline. He joked that he didn't even have the authority to order Chinese food for the staff.

"Look, I try to be a better person every day," Bischoff said. "I focus on being grateful. I try to be more like my wife and my son, and I say that jokingly, but it's actually true. I really try to be, but I'm not there yet." In addition to his role behind the scenes, Bischoff also played an onscreen heel authority figure. His last TV appearance for TNA was at 2012's Lockdown pay-per-view event. Bischoff took part in a Lethal Lockdown match with the stipulation that if he won, then his son Garett would be ousted from the company. If Bischoff lost, then he'd be fired, which is what ended up happening.

If you use any quotes, please credit "83 Weeks," with a H/T to Wrestling Inc.