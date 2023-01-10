Former WWE PR Rep Describes The McMahons' Backstage Demeanors

Dawn Pappas is a name professional wrestling fans may not be all too familiar with, but backstage, she served as one of the company's media relations managers for several years. Hired in February 2004, Pappas had an inside look at how the company was functioning during what was known as the "ruthless aggression" era of WWE. Vince McMahon was still reigning as the CEO of the company and would sometimes have direct interactions with Pappas.

"He's very calculating, he's very smart, he's very direct," Pappas told "The Chosen Life Podcast." "I didn't have a lot of direct interaction with Vince, but for example, there was one interview he was doing for either Sports Net or TSN, and there had been a lot of steroid controversy at the time ... I was in the green room with him before the interview and I said, 'Okay, I have the list of questions.' And he said, 'Put them away.' And I said, 'You sure? Bret – Steroids.' He said, 'Nope. Put it away.' And I had a lot of respect for somebody who was ready to go into a live interview on live TV and he knows his s—."

Pappas has spent another chunk of her career working in the world of music with artists like Celine Dion and Christina Aguilera. Doing so gave her a front-row seat to when music streaming began taking off with Napster. "[Vince] failed wrestling by not taking the threat of MMA seriously, [like how my industry] got hammered by Napster."