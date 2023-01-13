WWE Hall Of Famer Hints William Regal Could Return As NXT GM

Sometimes the more things change, the more they stay the same. Take William Regal, who almost one year to the day from his release in January 2022, officially returned to WWE after a 10-month stint in AEW. For the duration of 2023 though, Regal will not be able to appear on WWE TV per the conditions of his AEW release. That doesn't mean he won't be heavily involved backstage, of course. However, if you ask WWE Hall of Famer and three-time Women's Champion Madusa, she's not ruling out Regal eventually returning to his "WWE NXT" General Manager duties.

"Now there was a big chant going over there for me to become GM, but I think they're past that a little bit," Madusa said on "Going Broadway," "But I think with Regal coming back, you never know right?" Prior to his AEW arrival, Regal spent nearly eight years as the onscreen GM of "NXT." Madusa had nothing but praise for WWE with how they've been building young talent through "NXT," and couldn't hide her love for the Performance Center as a whole. She notes that nobody was better suited than Shawn Michaels to take over, and that she'd happily be involved with "NXT" in any capacity if she were asked.

While the brand has changed more than once since its initial launch, the goal has always been to develop the next batch of superstars — something Madusa takes to heart. "I think "NXT" is amazing," she declared. "The whole thought process of even putting that together back in its infancy was brilliant ... I love that, I love the whole PC situation."

