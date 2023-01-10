Next Challenger For Wes Lee's North American Title Decided On WWE NXT

Personal and professional stakes rolled into "WWE NXT" this week, as Tony D'Angelo and Dijak kicked off the special "New Year's Evil" edition of the show.

After weeks of mounting tension, the two settled their differences inside the ring, with a huge title shot on the line as well. North American Champion Wes Lee pulled up to the commentary desk, watching the two vie for a future opportunity at his respective title. Lee previously defeated D'Angelo on the December 27 episode of "NXT," retaining his title in the process, D'Angelo quickly received a chance to reverse his fate.

D'Angelo, accompanied by Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, gained the early momentum in the match, clotheslining Dijak before unleashing a fury of strikes on him. The two would battle back and forth until Dijak hit his opponent with a superkick and High Justice. As "The Don" lay stunned, Lorenzo slipped into the ring, and despite being handcuffed, offered to sacrifice himself for his boss.

"I'm not your boss, I'm family," D'Angelo corrected him, before shoving Lorenzo out of the way.

This allowed Dijak to land a big boot on D'Angelo, and secure the victory. Following his win, Dijak engaged in a staredown with Lee. Dijak will face Lee for the North American Championship at a date yet to be determined, as the two lock up against one another for the very first time. That match will also mark Dijak's first title shot of any kind in almost three years, with the last occurring in July 2020 in a Winner Takes All Match for the North American and "NXT" Championships against then dual-champion, Keith Lee.