How Game Changer Wrestling Went From New Jersey Shows To International Acclaim

As previously mentioned, Lauderdale had worked in several roles for Combat Zone Wrestling in the past. Many of Lauderdale's motivations and roster selections came from working in CZW. Lauderdale even ran an angle where he and Nick Gage invaded CZW's Cage of Death 19 pay-per-view event, much to the dismay of CZW owner, DJ Hyde. Hyde even called the police, claiming he was legitimately unaware of the angle. During an interview with WrestleZone, Lauderdale commented on the matter, stating, "GCW has built a reputation on being outlaws. We have become known for saying 'f*** it, let's do it our way.' GCW just may be the last real outlaws in professional wrestling. How many chances like this would we have to go out and make a major statement, right or wrong, on our competitors biggest stage? Will people be mad? Maybe. Will the fans like it? Probably. Most importantly, will the GCW fans love it? Of course. Will DJ and his yes men have a problem with it? Probably. But f*** them. He had it coming."

Lauderdale almost even went so far as to buy out the promotion completely. During another interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior Editor Nick Hausman, Lauderdale shared, "I actually had a deal to buy CZW. We had a signed MOU, which is a memorandum of understanding, where we outlined the terms and it was signed by all parties. And yeah, it was basically a done deal. And then when it became time to progress, [CZW owner DJ Hyde] bailed. I guess he got cold feet ... Or somebody got in his ear, or whatever it was, and he just bailed out."