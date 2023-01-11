Mickie James Opens Up About Struggling With The Word 'Retire'

Mickie James' wrestling career may be coming to an end. On Friday, January 13, she will put her career on the line in a Knockouts Championship match against Jordynne Grace at IMPACT Wrestling's Hard to Kill pay-per-view. The bout is the culmination of James' "Last Rodeo," similar to a retirement tour, that she began in September. Her goal was to win a series of matches to work her way up to a title match, however if she lost at all along the way, she would hang up her boots.

After over two decades of competing in the squared circle, James is struggling to come to terms with possibly retiring this year. She opened up about the mixed emotions she's feeling during a recent appearance on "Women's Wrestling Talk." "I don't want anyone to end the Last Rodeo," James said. "This is my career, it's my livelihood. This is my love, it's my passion. It's something that I've dedicated over two decades of my life to. That's pretty much half my life has been wrestling, and it has given me everything."

James reflected on how wrestling has provided her a home that led to her meeting husband Nick Aldis, and having a son with him. She added, "It's a struggle, the 'retire' word. It's a sadness because it's an ending of a book you never really, truly want to close." James is a four-time Knockouts Champion and six-time WWE Women's Champion. Throughout her Last Rodeo, James has defeated the likes of Gisele Shaw, Mia Yim, Chelsea Green, Taylor Wilde, and long-time rival Deonna Purrazzo.

