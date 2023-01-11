This Is What Gives Eric Bischoff A 'Glimmer Of Hope' For AEW

One of AEW's most outspoken critics, Eric Bischoff, has shared what he finds to be a "glimmer of hope" about the company. Back in December, Bischoff went as far as to say there are indicators that suggest AEW is a "vanity project." He's also shared his belief that many of AEW's top matches don't have "sufficient story or structure." During the latest edition of "Strictly Business," Bischoff sat down with Wrestling Inc. founder Raj Giri, and discussed one key factor that is helping AEW on TV.

"I have no idea, there are a lot of things that suggest to me it's probably not a great franchise for them, but the one thing that suggests that it is, is they were, at least up until recently, maybe they still are, they're apparently looking for bumper programming," Bischoff said. "They're looking for a lead-in and they're looking for a lead-out, with Dana White's slap league or whatever that's called. That at least indicates to me that they want to try to build on the franchise, and that's a glimmer of hope for me if I was in AEW."

Bischoff also said the real challenge now for AEW is the ad rates. The former WCW President said it doesn't matter how great the matches are or even that you're the number three show on cable if you can't sell it. He said that without that piece of the puzzle, trying to predict the success of AEW's business in the future is just a wild guess.

