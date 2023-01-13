The Young Bucks Are Open To Huge Interpromotional Tag Team Match

Newly-minted AEW World Trios Champions The Young Bucks and AEW have not been shy about working with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, especially in the past year with Forbidden Door being the first pay-per-view put on by both companies together. The Young Bucks have faced off against many different tag teams from many different walks of wrestling; recently on NJPW New Year Dash IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega and IWGP World Champion Kazuchika Okada teamed up for the first time in history.

Due to Omega and Okada's long-time historic rivalry in NJPW, many fans were excited to see the two stars team together. However, in AEW, Omega is currently in a faction alongside the Young Bucks known as The Elite. Their being together has not seemingly paused the interest of the Young Bucks' as — in an interview with "Sports Illustrated" — when the idea of facing off against Okada and Omega in tag team action was presented to 1/2 of the Young Bucks, Matt Jackson, he stated, "Bring it."

Nick Jackson, the brother of Matt, described how he, along with the professional wrestling world, felt when Omega and Okada teamed up and revealed if he if interested in a tag team match against the IWGP Champions. "Seeing Okada and Kenny in the ring together gave the wrestling world goosebumps," Nick said. "That tag match would be a dream match, and I'd be down for it." The duo of Omega and Okada defeated the United Empire's Jeff Cobb and Aaron Henare, however, this may have only been a one-night team, as there have been no future matches confirmed nor set where they would team together.