Top AEW Star Met Kenny Omega After Leaving Brother's Wedding Early

The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) have been one of wrestling's most prominent factions over the last 15 years, along with other pro wrestling luminaries such as Cody Rhodes and Kota Ibushi. While Omega and the Bucks have seemingly been friends and on-screen allies across multiple promotions for years, the way their friendship started out was not how one may expect. In an interview with "Sports Illustrated," The Bucks' Nick Jackson revealed how he met Omega and what they spoke about that day.

"I left Matt's [Nick's brother and tag team partner] wedding early to make a PWG show, and that was the day I met Kenny," Jackson said. "Kenny asked me where my brother Matt was, and I said, 'He just got married, and I left early to wrestle,' and we both laughed, and we bonded in that ridiculous moment. We'd also shared stories back and forth about Japan, where we had both just debuted. So we already had a lot in common. Once we were all in ROH, we naturally gravitated toward each other and we'd travel together. The bond only got stronger from there."

The only PWG show which saw Omega and Nick both wrestle, yet did not feature Matt Jackson, was the June 28, 2009 PWG The Secret Of Guerrilla Island show. Since this show, the trio has made history together in multiple ways, with the most prominent being that they, along with Rhodes, Tony Khan, and others, helped found All Elite Wrestling. The company quickly became the second-largest promotion in the United States after having its first show in May 2019. Omega and the Bucks have also won championship gold in other promotions such as AAA and New Japan Pro-Wrestling.