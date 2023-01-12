Top AEW Act Mentions Vince McMahon In Promo

AEW's biggest trash talkers gave a sarcastic nod to controversial news surrounding rival WWE and its co-founder Vince McMahon's decision to reinstate himself to the company's Board of Directors. Anthony Bowens and Max Caster, who make up AEW World Tag Team Championship team The Acclaimed, referenced the ongoing controversy during a promo alongside their onscreen mentor and former WWE star Billy Gunn.

"This Friday on 'Rampage,' The Acclaimed is in Hollywood and we're getting one of the best honors you can get," Caster said. "And we're going to be among some of the biggest names in showbiz history." "Platinum Max" then began listing off names of embattled celebrities like Roseanne Barr, Alec Baldwin, and Donald Trump, seeming to be oblivious to the well-known controversies surrounding them. Meanwhile the crowd laughed along when Gunn excitedly joined in and mentioned Johnny Depp, another troubled Hollywood star, and Bowens worriedly waved his hands to stop Caster and Gunn from continuing to name off problematic celebs.

"What they mean is The Hollywood Walk of Fame Board of Directors have unanimously voted for The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass to receive stars on the walk of fame, so our scissors are going to live in concrete forever because everyone loves The Acclaimed!" Bowens said, making reference to WWE's announcement this week that its board of directors "unanimously" voted in favor of allowing McMahon to retake power as Executive Chairman. WWE's announcement ended McMahon's brief retirement from the professional wrestling business. McMahon exited last July in the wake of reports that he paid nearly $20 million in hush money to several women he either had affairs with or inappropriately made unwanted advances toward. McMahon's stint away from the company he built lasted less than six months.