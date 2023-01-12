ROH Star Kaun Discusses Legitimate African Royalty Roots

Kaun is currently one-third of the Ring of Honor World Six-Man Tag Team Champions, alongside fellow The Embassy members Brian Cage and Toa Liona. The trio won the gold during ROH's Final Battle pay-per-view last December, defeating Dalton Castle and The Boys. Although currently signed exclusively to Tony Khan's ROH, the Minneapolis-born wrestler has found his way onto Khan's AEW programming from time to time, with his most recent appearance coming on the December 5 episode of "AEW Dark: Elevation." Interestingly, Kaun opened up about his royalty roots on the latest episode of "AEW Unrestricted."

"So my dad is from the small village of Buea in Cameroon, and my grandfather is actually chief of our village," Kaun said. "He passed away. It kind of broke down that my dad would be the chief now and I'd be the prince ... [When] you think about royalty, you don't think about African royalty, you think about England. That's just countries you see in the media. But when I went there, we had this huge compound. There's mansions, there's drivers, you don't have to touch a thing. I literally just had people, like, serve me for the month that I was there."

When it comes to African royalty in pro wrestling, Apollo Crews recently appeared as "The Nigerian Prince" on WWE programming. Crews captured the WWE Intercontinental Championship from Big E on the second night of WrestleMania 37 in a "Nigerian Drum Fight." The persona saw the current "WWE NXT" star put on a Nigerian accent as he embraced his West African roots, but was dropped last summer.

