WWE Announces Road To WrestleMania Live Events And More
The "Road to WrestleMania" is set to begin after this month's Royal Rumble, and WWE has announced the touring schedule for the Road To WrestleMania live event tour, as well as the TV tapings leading to WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, CA, as well as the shows that follow.
The Road To WrestleMania tour will kick off on March 4 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, then make a stop in the legendary Madison Square Garden on March 12. After "Raw" on March 13 in Providence, RI, WWE will tour the American West, stopping in Las Vegas for a "SmackDown" broadcast, Salt Lake City, Denver, Portland, Seattle, and other stops west of the Mississippi. The new dates also include post-WrestleMania shows, running to the May 22 "Raw" in Hershey, PA. This will include the post-WrestleMania "SmackDown" announced for April 7 in Portland, OR. "Raw" and "SmackDown" will be returning to Lincoln, NE, Chicago, IL, Little Rock, Ark, and Fort Worth, TX. Tickets for the newly announced shows go on sale on January 20.
Outside of July's Money In The Bank event in London, England, WWE has yet to release the post-WrestleMania schedule for Premium Live Events. Money In The Bank will mark WWE's first global Premium Live Event from London since SummerSlam in 1992, having only run UK-only events like Insurrection and Rebellion.
Here is the full list of newly announced dates:
- Saturday, March 4: Road To WrestleMania Tour – Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, CA
- Sunday, March 12: Road To WrestleMania Tour – Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY
- Monday, March 13: Raw – Amica Medical Pavilion in Providence, RI
- Friday, March 24: SmackDown – MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV
- Saturday, March 25: Road To WrestleMania Tour – Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- Sunday, March 26: Road To WrestleMania Tour – Ball Arena in Denver, CO
- Friday, April 7: SmackDown – Moda Center in Portland, OR.
- Monday, April 10: Raw – Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA
- Friday, April 14: SmackDown – Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, NE
- Saturday, April 15: Saturday Night's Main Event® – Rio Rancho Events Center in Rio Rancho, NM
- Sunday, April 16: Sunday Stunner – Don Haskins Center in El Paso, TX
- Monday, April 17: Raw – Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Ark.
- Friday, April 21: SmackDown – Schottenstein Center in Columbus, OH
- Saturday, April 22: Saturday Night's Main Event – Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, IN
- Monday, April 24: Raw – Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL
- Friday, April 28: SmackDown – American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, TX
- Saturday, April 29: Saturday Night's Main Event – Ford Arena in Beaumont, TX
- Sunday, April 30: Sunday Stunner – Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City, LA
- Monday, May 1: Raw – Dickies Arena in Ft. Worth, TX
- Monday, May 22: Raw – GIANT Center in Hershey, PA