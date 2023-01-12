WWE Announces Road To WrestleMania Live Events And More

The "Road to WrestleMania" is set to begin after this month's Royal Rumble, and WWE has announced the touring schedule for the Road To WrestleMania live event tour, as well as the TV tapings leading to WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, CA, as well as the shows that follow.

The Road To WrestleMania tour will kick off on March 4 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, then make a stop in the legendary Madison Square Garden on March 12. After "Raw" on March 13 in Providence, RI, WWE will tour the American West, stopping in Las Vegas for a "SmackDown" broadcast, Salt Lake City, Denver, Portland, Seattle, and other stops west of the Mississippi. The new dates also include post-WrestleMania shows, running to the May 22 "Raw" in Hershey, PA. This will include the post-WrestleMania "SmackDown" announced for April 7 in Portland, OR. "Raw" and "SmackDown" will be returning to Lincoln, NE, Chicago, IL, Little Rock, Ark, and Fort Worth, TX. Tickets for the newly announced shows go on sale on January 20.

Outside of July's Money In The Bank event in London, England, WWE has yet to release the post-WrestleMania schedule for Premium Live Events. Money In The Bank will mark WWE's first global Premium Live Event from London since SummerSlam in 1992, having only run UK-only events like Insurrection and Rebellion.

Here is the full list of newly announced dates: