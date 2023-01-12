Bryce Remberg Teases Big AEW Crossover Project

"What is AEW's next big crossover event?" That question may be the answer to one of the pro wrestling promotion's star's latest tweets, which teased a crossover between AEW and "Jeopardy!" that will be announced next week.

AEW referee Bryce Remsburg tweeted a photo Wednesday of the "Jeopardy!" set and wrote the caption: "Thanks to the great @KenJennings for letting me come visit him at work this week. Next Wednesday we unveil our @AEW x @Jeopardy crossover project."

Jennings and actress Mayim Bialik have co-hosted the famous quiz show since its longtime host Alex Trebek died in 2020. Last year, the show re-introduced a popular "Celebrity Jeopardy!" edition of the series, which brings on three celebrity guests to participate in the show, which reverses a traditional quiz show's question-and-answer format to make the answers "clues" that guests use to narrow down the subject within different category blocks.

The show's "Celebrity Jeopardy!" special included appearances by actors and athletes such as Will Wheaton, Candace Parker, Jalen Rose, Michael Cera, and more.

Both AEW and professional wrestling as a whole have a history of bringing in celebrities for crossover promotion. In the past, AEW has involved stars like Shaq, T-Pain, Steve-O, and more. With this week's episode of "Dynamite" filmed in Los Angeles, actors Ken Jeong and Freddie Prinze Jr. were shown on camera sitting ringside, while AEW stars shared photos on social media with other celebrities in attendance.

Pro wrestling has a history of game show crossovers, as well, making Remsburg's tweet all the more intriguing. In the past, wrestlers from promotions like WWE, WCW, TNA, and GLOW have appeared on shows like "Family Feud" and "Fear Factor." Last year, AEW's Chris Jericho appeared on "The Masked Singer."