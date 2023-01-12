Betting Odds For Impact's Hard To Kill
IMPACT Wrestling's first PPV of the year, Hard To Kill, is almost here and it's stacked. The eight-match card features multiple championship defenses, a Full Metal Mayhem match, and the latest (and possibly final) stop on Mickie James's "Last Rodeo." Fans can now get in on the action as BetOnline released the betting odds for each match at Hard To Kill.
IMPACT World Championship Match Winner
Josh Alexander (c) -5000 (1/50)
Bully Ray +1000 (10/1)
IMPACT Knockouts World Championship Match Winner
Jordynne Grace (c) -180 (5/9)
Mickie James +130 (13/10)
IMPACT World Tag Team Championship Match Winner
Motor City Machine Guns (c) -200 (1/2)
Major Players +225 (9/4)
Ace Austin & Chris Bey +350 (7/2)
Heath & Rhino +1000 (10/1)
IMPACT Digital Media Championship Match Winner
Joe Hendry (c) -300 (1/3)
Moose +200 (2/1)
IMPACT X Division Championship Match Winner
Trey Miguel (c) -600 (1/6)
Black Taurus +350 (7/2)
4-Way number 1 Contenders Match Winner
Masha Slamovich -400 (1/4)
Deonna Purrazzo +325 (13/4)
Killer Kelly +400 (4/1)
Taylor Wilde +1400 (14/1)
Singles Match Winner
Jonathan Gresham -200 (1/2)
Eddie Edwards +150 (3/2)
Singles Match Winner
Steve Maclin -800 (1/8)
Rich Swann +450 (9/2)
According to the numbers, we may see every champion retain their titles. Masha Slamovich is the favorite to win the four-way match and become the number-one contender for the women's title. Finally, the odds predict that this may be Mickie James's final match, falling short to the IMPACT Women's Champion, Jordynne Grace. Hard To Kill PPV is available to watch on FITE TV and kicks off at 8 p.m. ET.