Betting Odds For Impact's Hard To Kill

IMPACT Wrestling's first PPV of the year, Hard To Kill, is almost here and it's stacked. The eight-match card features multiple championship defenses, a Full Metal Mayhem match, and the latest (and possibly final) stop on Mickie James's "Last Rodeo." Fans can now get in on the action as BetOnline released the betting odds for each match at Hard To Kill.

IMPACT World Championship Match Winner

Josh Alexander (c) -5000 (1/50)

Bully Ray +1000 (10/1)

IMPACT Knockouts World Championship Match Winner

Jordynne Grace (c) -180 (5/9)

Mickie James +130 (13/10)

IMPACT World Tag Team Championship Match Winner

Motor City Machine Guns (c) -200 (1/2)

Major Players +225 (9/4)

Ace Austin & Chris Bey +350 (7/2)

Heath & Rhino +1000 (10/1)

IMPACT Digital Media Championship Match Winner

Joe Hendry (c) -300 (1/3)

Moose +200 (2/1)

IMPACT X Division Championship Match Winner

Trey Miguel (c) -600 (1/6)

Black Taurus +350 (7/2)

4-Way number 1 Contenders Match Winner

Masha Slamovich -400 (1/4)

Deonna Purrazzo +325 (13/4)

Killer Kelly +400 (4/1)

Taylor Wilde +1400 (14/1)

Singles Match Winner

Jonathan Gresham -200 (1/2)

Eddie Edwards +150 (3/2)

Singles Match Winner

Steve Maclin -800 (1/8)

Rich Swann +450 (9/2)

According to the numbers, we may see every champion retain their titles. Masha Slamovich is the favorite to win the four-way match and become the number-one contender for the women's title. Finally, the odds predict that this may be Mickie James's final match, falling short to the IMPACT Women's Champion, Jordynne Grace. Hard To Kill PPV is available to watch on FITE TV and kicks off at 8 p.m. ET.