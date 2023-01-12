Interesting Note Regarding Comment Excalibur Made About Adam Cole

Adam Cole shocked the entire wrestling world when he returned to "AEW Dynamite" last night. He came back to the ring for the first time in six months and delivered a passionate promo at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles. His appearance not only caught fans by surprise but also people within AEW.

During the segment, Excalibur made an interesting remark on commentary, saying that he was genuinely surprised because his run sheet only says "TBD" for that particular segment. A report from Fightful confirms that Excalibur's comments were legit. In addition, several people backstage were equally surprised as they were also unaware of Cole's appearance. It looks like Cole's return was kept under heavy wraps, with even a tweet of Chauffeur Boz sneaking him into the arena.

He spent half a year recovering from a serious concussion he sustained during his match with "Switchblade" Jay White, Kazuchika Okada, and Adam "Hangman" Page at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. Not only that, he was recovering from a torn labrum, which he'd been dealing with for months before Forbidden Door. There had been concerning reports about Cole's health status and how there was a chance that he might not wrestle again.

During his promo, Cole revealed the challenges he faced during his recovery and whether he'd be able to return to in-ring action. But he put all doubts to rest when he said that he was back and ready to take over the AEW once again. He said he still has much to accomplish in pro wrestling and won't stop until he's at the top of the men's division.