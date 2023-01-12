AEW Dynamite Viewership Climbs To Highest Number In Months

Wednesday night's episode of "AEW Dynamite" saw an increase in viewership for the program, drawing its highest ratings in months.

Wrestlenomics shared viewership information for Wednesday night. "Dynamite" didn't quite reach the one million viewers mark, but the episode did average 967,000 viewers overall, a 12 percent increase from last week's "New Year's Smash" special.

The key demographic saw an even bigger increase. "Dynamite" was up 28 percent among 429,000 viewers aged 18 to 49, totaling a 0.33 P18-49 rating.

Both numbers are the highest for "Dynamite" since last fall, with total viewership being the highest since October 26 and the key demographic the highest since September 28.

The episode ranked third among cable originals on Wednesday night, behind only the two NBA games featured on ESPN. For broadcast primetime, the show ranked 16th.

Looking back a year, the numbers aren't too far off. The total viewership from last year virtually stayed the same with only 2,000 more total viewers. The key demographic was down 14 percent.

Wednesday's "Dynamite" started off hot as Jon Moxley battled "Hangman" Adam Page in the opening match in front of a hot crowd at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. The main event saw the best-of-seven series culminate with The Elite becoming the AEW World Trios Champions after a ladder match against Death Triangle.

There was some added intrigue leading up to the show with speculation that Mercedes Moné (formerly Sasha Banks in WWE) could partner with Saraya in a tag team match against Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter. AEW had announced days earlier that Toni Storm would be Saraya's partner and that turned out to be the case. Fans still got one big surprise as Adam Cole made his return to the company.