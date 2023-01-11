Saraya Clarifies Who Her AEW Dynamite Tag Partner Will Be

Tonight's episode of "AEW Dynamite" features five matches, though perhaps none is more intriguing than the tag match pitting Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker against Saraya and Toni Storm. However, some are wondering if Storm actually will be Saraya's partner.

According to Saraya herself, however, Storm will indeed be her partner for the match. Streaming on Twitch earlier today as she was getting her makeup done for tonight's show, Saraya stated that Storm would be her partner "for reals" on tonight's episode of "Dynamite." The former WWE star was also quick to throw water on any potential scenarios that had Storm being removed from the match and Saraya seeking a new partner.

The identity of Saraya's partner was initially a mystery. Prior to Storm being revealed as Saraya's choice, there was speculation that it would be Mercedes Mone. The former Sasha Banks, who made her New Japan Pro-Wrestling debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4, continues to be the subject of speculation regarding the tag match. As of this writing, there is no confirmation that Mone will be on the show, whether as a wrestler in the tag match or in any capacity.

All questions will be answered tonight when "Dynamite" kicks off at 8 p.m. EST from the Los Angeles Forum. Also announced for the show are Jungle Boy and Hook vs. Lee Moriarty and Big Bill of The Firm; Bryan Danielson vs. Konosuke Takeshita; Jon Moxley vs. "Hangman" Adam Page; and Match 7 of the best-of-7 series between Death Triangle and The Elite for the AEW World Trios Championships.