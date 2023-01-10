Saraya Addresses Speculation Mercedes Mone Will Be AEW Partner

Before making her debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17, rumors and speculation flooded social media for weeks regarding Mercedes Monè possibly making her AEW debut on January 11. AEW announced in December that Saraya and a mystery partner would team up to take on AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker on "AEW Dynamite" in Los Angeles. However, seemingly squashing expectations, Saraya announced on January 4 that she had selected Toni Storm to be her partner for the bout.

It remains to be seen what will unfold on January 11, but the speculation about Monè debuting in AEW this week has not slowed down. During a recent interview, DJ Whoo Kid outright asked Saraya about Monè possibly joining the All Elite brand.

"I don't know. I wish I knew that," Saraya said. "Even Meech, my manager, is constantly asking, and I'm like, 'I have no idea.' I asked Tony Khan like, 'What's the deal?”' Saraya later added, "I would love to [wrestle her] in AEW because I'm there. Tony has a good relationship with New Japan and he loves New Japan. Sasha, I texted her the other day just to be like, 'Congratulations.' She said that she was happy."

Despite not wanting to start any rumors, Saraya discussed the "built-in storyline" that she already has with Monè since she was involved when Saraya suffered her career-threatening injury in 2017. Saraya recalled how Monè was the first person she reached out to when she was cleared to compete in AEW. The former WWE Divas Champion successfully returned to the ring after five years at AEW Full Gear.