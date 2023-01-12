WWE Announces When It Will Reveal Q4 And Full Year 2022 Results

WWE announced when its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results will be revealed. As of late, the company has been touting its success and increases in revenue. Many believe Q4 will continue that trend, but there's only one way to know for sure. In a press release Thursday, WWE announced the time and date of its conference call to discuss the Q4 and full-year results.

"WWE ... announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results on Thursday, February 2, 2023 prior to the market opening," WWE's press release read. "The Company will host a conference call beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results."

WWE announced its Q3 earnings last November, revealing a 19 percent increase in revenue over Q3 2021. The company also touted "record viewership" for some of its premium live events. WWE claimed that Money in the Bank, SummerSlam, and Extreme Rules were each the most highly-viewed broadcasts in the history of those events, seeing increases of 17 percent, 20 percent, and 36 percent, respectively, in viewership on NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service in the United States.

It'll be interesting to see how the conference call plays out amid the return of Vince McMahon as the Executive Chairman of the Board. McMahon exited the company back in July amid an investigation into an attempt to hide accusations of sexual misconduct through secret payouts. A Wall Street Journal report later claimed that McMahon felt he was given bad advice and wanted to come back to the company.

McMahon is now back with WWE, expressing his belief that he's needed back to increase the chances of smooth negotiations for a new media rights deal, and a potential sale of the company.