Backstage News On How Chris Jericho's PWG Appearance Came Together

Chris Jericho shocked the wrestling world last weekend when he and the rest of the Jericho Appreciation Society made a surprise appearance at PWG's Battle Of Los Angeles. It created a fun one-off situation, as the AEW stars competed, and won, a 10-man tag team match against Kevin Blackwood, Jonathan Gresham, SB KENTo, Evil Uno, and Michael Oku. While it was kept a big secret in the moment, this is something that Jericho has wanted to do for a while according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The former ROH World Champion had spoken to AEW commentator and PWG co-founder Excalibur around six months ago about the idea, telling the masked man that he wanted to be involved in a show at some point. Daniel Garcia then brought up the idea of himself, Jericho, and Sammy Guevara competing in a six-man tag at BOLA, which Jericho was onboard with. However, he had one slight change in mind; turning it into a 10-man tag that would also feature Jake Hager, Anna Jay AS, and Tay Melo at ringside so the entire faction could take part.

Of course, with this being an appearance outside of AEW, Jericho brought the plan up with boss Tony Khan to get things cleared, who reportedly loved the idea and readily signed off. Jericho eventually won the match for his team by dropping Blackwood with the Judas Effect, and even brought up the appearance on the latest episode of "AEW Dynamite," drawing even more attention to PWG — a promotion he compared to ECW — in the process.