Stephanie McMahon Undergoes Surgery And Begins Rehab

Earlier this week, Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation as co-CEO and Chairwoman of WWE. Now, just a few short days later, McMahon is seemingly putting her newly-acquired free time to good use in order to deal with a health issue.

In a post shared on social media, she disclosed that her week involved getting ankle surgery, writing, "Busy week! Thank you Dr. Waldrop, @AndrewsSportMed and the Orthopaedic Center Staff for fixing my ankle! And to Kevin Wilk @ChampionSportsM for already getting me started on rehab! (And of course to my amazing caregiver @TripleH) #RoadtoRecovery." Additionally, she shared a photo of herself waving from a hospital bed while also attaching a picture of her right leg wrapped in a cast. The extent of her ankle injury was not disclosed.

Plenty of well-wishes came pouring in, with current "NXT" Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston, in particular, understanding her current plight. "He fixed my ankle, too! You are [in] great hands! Godspeed on your recovery!"

McMahon's resignation followed soon after her father, Vince McMahon, reinstated himself to WWE's Board, along with former WWE executives George Barrios and Michelle Wilson. McMahon had initially stepped away from the company in May 2022 to take a leave of absence. However, her sabbatical was cut short when she was abruptly thrust back into action and named interim Chairwoman and CEO of WWE amid sexual misconduct allegations involving her dad that prompted him to step aside and retire. Within two months, the interim label was off, and she had officially been appointed Chairwoman and Co-CEO, sharing the latter duties with Nick Khan.