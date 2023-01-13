Braun Strowman Teams With NFL Franchise For Good Cause

Braun Strowman will lace up a special pair of boots Friday night in an effort to raise money for the victims of the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy in Wisconsin. Partnering up with the Green Bay Packers, Strowman will wear a custom pair of green and yellow boots with the Packers' logo on them during tonight's episode of "WWE SmackDown" and his challenge of GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship.

"Braun Strowman teamed up with the #Packers to create custom boots to honor a young fan who was a victim in the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy," the team wrote on Twitter. "He'll wear the boots this Friday on @WWE #SmackDown in Green Bay & auction them off to benefit those affected."

In a video accompanying the announcement, Strowman choked back tears as he revealed why he was specifically drawn to helping the Packers raise money for the victims and their families. "I found out that one of the young men that passed away, one of his things that he always wanted to do was meet his wrestling hero Braun Strowman," he said. "That really spoke to me even more and told me how I needed to do more for these people and for this family."

Six people died and 62 more were injured when an SUV was driven through a parade route in late November of 2021, running over dozens of attendees. Strowman's family has deep roots in Wisconsin. According to the WWE Superstar, he and his sister are the only members of his family born outside the state – Strowman was born in North Carolina — and that he grew up an avid Packers fan. Strowman previously donated money to benefit victims' families in the weeks following the tragedy, as well.