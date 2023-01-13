WWE SmackDown Preview (1/13): Honorary Uce Sami Zayn Battles Kevin Owens, WWE Intercontinental Championship Match Scheduled

Following a wild week of talk surrounding a WWE sale, the focus will shift back to what takes place in the ring on tonight's episode of "WWE SmackDown." For starters, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens add a new chapter to their storied history. The longtime frenemies have come to blows on countless occasions since first facing each other in November 2003. Still, this evening the stakes will be higher than they've ever been before as the "Honorary Uce" looks to make amends with Roman Reigns after the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion blamed him for their loss against Owens and John Cena two weeks ago. The Bloodline's leader is calling for Zayn to prove himself again by setting up the one-on-one bout with Owens.

The Intercontinental Championship will also be on the line tonight when GUNTHER defends the title against Braun Strowman. The champion looks to extend his 214-day title reign as the two behemoths collide for the first time. Two weeks ago, GUNTHER viciously attacked Strowman and refused to let go of a hold applied to the left arm of the "Monster of All Monsters" in the center of the ring. This evening's match will undoubtedly be one of GUNTHER's toughest tests to date as Intercontinental Champion. However, so far he has managed to send Ricochet, Rey Mysterio, Sheamus, and Shinsuke Nakamura all to defeat at his hands.

Further developments in the Bray Wyatt-LA Knight saga are expected ahead of their Pitch Black Match at the Royal Rumble. Uncle Howdy's physical presence continues to pick up as we get closer as he attacked Wyatt before the new year and made a surprise appearance on "WWE Raw" earlier this week to connect with Alexa Bliss.