Karl Anderson Reportedly Spotted Backstage At Non-WWE Raw Show

"WWE Raw" superstar Karl Anderson has reportedly been spotted backstage at a show, but it isn't for the red brand. PWInsider.com is reporting that Anderson was spotted in the back for Friday night's episode of "SmackDown." At this time, there is no word on whether or not he'll appear on TV. There has also been no word on if Anderson's O.C. stablemates Luke Gallows and Mia Yim are also backstage.

Anderson recently teamed up with Luke Gallows to begin a Tag Team Turmoil match on the January 9 episode of "Raw." The winner of the gauntlet-style elimination match was guaranteed a shot at the "Raw" Tag Team Championship. Anderson and Gallows were eliminated by Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day.

It isn't unusual for WWE talents to appear on the show of an opposing brand. We've seen the likes of Kevin Owens appear on "SmackDown" and Drew McIntyre show up on "Raw." The Bloodline has also been making weekly appearances on both "Raw" and "SmackDown." While Roman Reigns and The Usos hold undisputed gold, Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa follow them regardless of which show they appear on.

At the moment, The O.C. is without A.J. Styles. "The Phenomenal One" suffered a broken ankle during a WWE live event in Hershey, Pennsylvania on December 29. The good news for Styles is that he will not need to undergo surgery. With that said, Styles admitted on social media that this will be the longest time he's had to be away from the ring due to an injury.