AJ Styles Provides Update On Injury Recovery

AJ Styles is nearing his 25th anniversary of consistently competing in the world of professional wrestling, something only a handful of superstars can say for themselves. But what may even be more impressive is that Styles has only had a handful of injuries over his career, with the majority not being something serious enough to keep him out of action long-term. That, unfortunately, wasn't how things played out when Styles broke his ankle at a recent WWE live event in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Styles took to social media this weekend, tweeting out an update and revealing that he will not need surgery despite it being a significant injury. "This will be the longest I've ever been out of the ring. Thanks for the prayers and get well wishes," Styles wrote at the end. At one point in his scheduled six-man tag team match of Styles, Luke Gallows, & Karl Anderson of The O.C. vs. Finn Balor, Damian Priest, & Dominik Mysterio of Judgement Day, Styles did a spot over the top rope that appeared to be the moment his ankle buckled. He would remain down on the mat for several minutes after it occurred and would later be helped out of the arena by ringside doctors.

Styles has been embroiled in a feud with Judgment Day since the surprise return of Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows to WWE in October. Unlike this injury that occurred during a non-televised WWE house show, a recent mishap that left Styles with a separated shoulder is viewable in all its glory when watching back the 2020 Royal Rumble.