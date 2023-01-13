Date Set For Wes Lee's Next WWE NXT North American Title Defense

The date for Wes Lee's next "WWE NXT" North American Championship defense has been revealed. During this week's special "New Year's Evil" episode of "NXT," Dijak went one-on-one with Tony D'Angelo. Near the end of the match, Dijak handcuffed Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo of The D'Angelo Family. Dijak was ready to deliver a big boot, but D'Angelo shoved "Stacks" out of the way and got nailed. This allowed Dijak to pick up the win.

After the match, Dijak had a staredown with Lee, who was watching the match from the announcers' desk. WWE made things official on its Twitter account Friday, as it was announced that Lee will put his North American Title on the line against Dijak at the Vengeance Day event on February 4. The show will take place inside the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Lee captured the North American Championship at Halloween Havoc back in October. The title had been vacated by Solo Sikoa, who had won it after he was called up to WWE's main roster. Lee later defeated Carmelo Hayes, Nathan Frazer, Von Wagner, and Oro Mensah in a five-man ladder match for the vacant gold.

As for Dijak, he has been enjoying newfound success since making his return to the "NXT" brand. Dijak reappeared during the November 22 episode of "NXT." A feud with Lee has been brewing ever since that date because Dijak attacked Lee after he had a successful title defense against Hayes.

Vengeance Day will be headlined by an "NXT" Championship match between titleholder Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller.