NJPW Star Will Be Next To Answer Darby Allin's TNT Title Open Challenge

After another successful defense of the TNT Championship on "AEW Rampage" Friday night, Darby Allin already has a defense scheduled for this Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite." On January 18, Allin will defend the TNT Championship against New Japan Pro-Wrestling's KUSHIDA.

The match will be KUSHIDA's first in AEW. KUSHIDA is a former "NXT" Cruiserweight Champion and six-time former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion.

On the January 13 "Rampage," Allin successfully defended the TNT Championship against Juice Robinson. It was Allin's second defense in his second run with the title. His first defense in his second reign was against Mike Bennett on the previous week's "Rampage" only two days after winning the title from Samoa Joe on "Dynamite." Allin previously held the TNT Championship in 2021 before losing it to Miro.

After his match on "Rampage," Allin was joined by Sting to celebrate his successful defense. The wrestling legend's contract with AEW comes to a close this year, and Sting has suggested that when his time with AEW ends, so will his in-ring career.

Other matches on the card for the January 18 "Dynamite" include: Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal for Cassidy's All-Atlantic Championship; Top Flight vs. The Young Bucks; Ricky Starks vs. Jake Hager; and Willow Nightingale vs. Toni Storm. Also on the card is Bryan Danielson's next match in his quest to challenge AEW World Champion MJF at Revolution, as he will face former ROH World Champion Bandido.