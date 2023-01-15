Eric Bischoff Responds To Those Saying Vince McMahon Is Out Of Touch

When Vince McMahon was at the helm of WWE, he helped create some of the most iconic wrestlers and characters in history, such as The Undertaker, The Rock, and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. However, some fans have complained in recent years about McMahon's ability to create new stars and keep up with the times. Some have gone as far as to say that the 77-year-old is out-of-touch.

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff addressed those who believe McMahon is out of touch and what he believes it has stemmed from. "The whole Vince is old and out of touch thing, you can argue that maybe creatively because you don't like Vince's vision of what wrestling should be, but it doesn't mean that he is not in control of his faculties or that he's missed a beat," Bischoff said on "83 Weeks." "I think that's internet wrestling chatter because people aren't happy with what they're seeing on television. 'Oh, it's because he's too old.' No ageism, right?"

Bischoff added: "I would say the events of the last week would suggest that he is far from out of touch." Over the past week, McMahon reinstated himself on WWE's Board of Directors. On Tuesday, Stephanie McMahon announced she was resigning from her position as co-CEO of WWE, and Vince became the Executive Chairman of the Board, a position he had held until this past July, when he announced his retirement amid an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and hush money payments.