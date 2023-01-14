AEW Stable Gives Acceptance Speech After Stealing Paul Walter Hauser's Golden Globe

After the January 13 edition of "AEW Rampage," Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh cut a promo involving actor Paul Walter Hauser. Earlier this week, Hauser won "Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series" at the 80th Golden Globe Awards for his role on the Apple TV+ series, "Black Bird."

During Friday's episode of "Rampage," Hauser was in the ring with Renee Paquette to talk about his Golden Globe win and was interrupted by Danhausen, who wanted a physical award for being the number one merchandise seller in AEW. Right after that, Lethal, Jarrett, Singh, and Dutt came out and Hauser ended up getting hit with Jarrett's guitar and his award stolen. Hauser first appeared backstage on the January 11 episode of "AEW Dynamite" with Orange Cassidy and Danhausen.

Before leaving the building, the group gave their "acceptance speech," with Dutt starting the backstage promo off by calling Jarrett, Lethal, and Singh the "greatest professional wrestlers alive today." Lethal made it known that "nobody" was going to take the award from him and 2023 was going to be their year, while Jarrett spoke about how he's been in the ring with "a lot of C-list actors" and called Hauser, "Doogie Hauser."

As noted, AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy is set to defend his title against Lethal at the January 18 episode of "Dynamite." The episode will also feature Bryan Danielson vs. Bandido, Ricky Starks vs. Jake Hager, The Young Bucks vs. Top Flight, and Darby Allin will be defending his AEW All-Atlantic title against KUSHIDA.

Also, for next week's episode, Toni Storm will face Willow Nightingale, and "Hangman" Adam Page will be talking with Renee.