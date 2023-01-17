Eric Bischoff Gives Advice To WWE Talent In 'An Emotional Death Spiral'

Eric Bischoff and Jim Ross may have been on opposite sides of the Monday Night Wars, but the two WWE Hall Of Famers are on the same page when it comes to embracing a new attitude in a new era. Both men have covered the chaos surrounding Stephanie McMahon stepping down and the unfounded reports of Saudi Arabia purchasing WWE, but Bischoff took note of the advice of JR.

"It's not doom and gloom but if you get caught up in it, if you're a talent and you're caught up in this, especially if you're online and you're following the news like all of us are, I can see you going into an emotional death spiral," Bischoff told co-host, Jon Alba on a "Strictly Business" bonus episode. "This is really an opportunity for talent right now because who's gonna stand out the most now? On that roster, in those locker rooms on Monday and Friday nights? Who's gonna stand out the most? Probably the people with the best attitude because everybody is expecting to have a bad attitude and be nervous."

Bischoff thinks the talent should swim against the current of potential bad vibes that may be conveyed in the WWE locker room.

"If you're that other person and you're excited to be there and you're excited to get into your creative and you're excited to lay out your match and you can't wait to get out there and do whatever you're asked to and you do it with enthusiasm and energy while everybody else is sitting in the back of the arena waiting for the other shoe to drop, you're going to stand out.