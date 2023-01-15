Willow Nightingale Set To Face Former AEW Women's Champion On Dynamite

Willow Nightingale continues to soar in All Elite Wrestling. AEW officially announced the signing of "The Babe With The Power" back in October, and upon her welcome, Nightingale stepped up to the plate — racking up an impressive series of victories, with only one loss to her resume during that time.

On the January 13 edition of "AEW Rampage," Nightingale teamed with Ruby Soho in the main event, battling Jericho Appreciation Society members Tay Melo and Anna Jay A.S. in a brutal Street Fight. The bout would prove to be a bloody one, as the competitors brought their ruthless aggression to the forefront, wielding garbage cans, chairs, kendo sticks, and even thumbtacks against each other. In the end, a crimson-covered Soho landed a massive Destination Unknown the tacks to put away Melo, and gain the victory for her team.

Following the hard-fought win for Soho and Nightingale, AEW President Tony Khan shared another special announcement for Nightingale, informing her of her next match, set for "Dynamite" on January 18 in Fresno, California. "After the biggest win of her skyrocketing career in tonight's #AEWRampage Street Fight main event, Willow Nightingale fights her dream opponent Toni Storm on Wednesday!" Khan tweeted.

For the first time ever, Nightingale will meet the former AEW Women's World Champion in singles competition. Last year, the duo partnered together on two separate occasions in six-woman tag team matches. Most recently, Nightingale and Storm teamed with "The Fallen Goddess" Athena in early October to defeat Jamie Hayter, Penelope Ford, and Serena Deeb.